BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

BWA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 124,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 60.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

