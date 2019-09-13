Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.85 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.73.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.88. 3,631,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.26. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$4.79.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

