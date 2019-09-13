Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOY. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 735 ($9.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 876.25 ($11.45).

BOY traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 760.50 ($9.94). 102,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 713.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 789.98. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 646 ($8.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Dominique Yates purchased 30,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £210,300 ($274,794.20).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

