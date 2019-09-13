BMO Capital Markets Trims Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Target Price to C$28.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CGX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on Cineplex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.75.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$25.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.41. Cineplex has a one year low of C$22.34 and a one year high of C$36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$439.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cineplex’s payout ratio is 224.36%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.