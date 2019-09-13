BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$26.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

BLX stock opened at C$21.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Boralex has a one year low of C$15.96 and a one year high of C$22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

