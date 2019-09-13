Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

BPMC opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a negative net margin of 4,268.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Borisy sold 21,818 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $2,007,474.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $938,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,155 shares of company stock worth $9,511,402. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

