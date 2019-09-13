Blue Protocol Price Tops $0.0257 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, TOPBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $940,314.00 and $19.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.64 or 0.04483323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

