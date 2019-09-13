Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Short Interest Update

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCRH shares. ValuEngine raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 151,830 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Capital Reinsurance stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $7.19. 2,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,960. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.35%.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

