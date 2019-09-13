Blocktix Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Blocktix token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $132,332.00 and $31.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocktix has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01147757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022136 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

