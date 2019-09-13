BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $83,076.00 and $52.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005218 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000942 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 52,400,374 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

