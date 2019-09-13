Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) Insider Buys A$77,900.00 in Stock

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons purchased 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,900.00 ($55,248.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. Blackstone Minerals Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of A$0.18 ($0.13).

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited explores for and develops gold, cobalt, and nickel properties. It primarily holds interests in the Red Gate project, including one granted exploration license covering an area of 145.2 square kilometers located to the northeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Silver Swan South project, which comprises one exploration license application and six granted prospecting licenses covering an area of 38.5 square kilometers located near Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the Middle Creek project that consists 22 prospecting license applications covering an area of 39.7 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

