Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) Insider Buys A$77,900.00 in Stock

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons purchased 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,900.00 ($55,248.23).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. Blackstone Minerals Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of A$0.18 ($0.13).
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile
