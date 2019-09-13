Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,451. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.