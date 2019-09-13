Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

