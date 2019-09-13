Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BKCC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $6.25.

BKCC stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $361.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

In other news, CFO Michael Pungello acquired 6,500 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Keenan acquired 50,000 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 106,500 shares of company stock worth $559,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 24.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

