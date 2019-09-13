BitWhite Price Hits $0.0016 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $58,128.00 and approximately $20,724.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00036270 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

