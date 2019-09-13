BitGreen (BITG) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $44,682.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019476 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.02108897 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000550 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018415 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002499 BTC.

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,806,068 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

