BitcoinZ Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $794,926.00 and $1,167.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00431809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00096903 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003385 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,233,753,258 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

