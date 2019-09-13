Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $298.48 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $298.48 or 0.02902557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate and ABCC. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,278.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00884639 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00019196 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,001,613 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitstamp, Bisq, TOPBTC, Buda, Iquant, BtcTrade.im, DragonEX, UEX, GOPAX, BTC Trade UA, Coinone, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Gate.io, EXX, Coinhub, Graviex, HBUS, YoBit, Indodax, ChaoEX, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, Bitso, Coindeal, Bit-Z, QBTC, BiteBTC, Bithumb, Coinbe, WEX, CoinBene, Mercatox, B2BX, CoinExchange, BTC Markets, RightBTC, BigONE, Zebpay, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, BX Thailand, Huobi, Allcoin, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, Sistemkoin, IDCM, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Coinsquare, Ovis, Cobinhood, C2CX, Bitbns, Gatecoin, Kraken, OKEx, Bibox, Bitinka, Coinfloor, Koinex, Tidex, MBAex, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Koinim, Liquid, ACX, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Bitbank, Kuna, Independent Reserve, Binance, OKCoin International, COSS, Waves Decentralized Exchange, FCoin, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, CEX.IO, BTCC, CPDAX, Bitsane, Coinnest, xBTCe, SouthXchange, cfinex, Cryptopia, BitMarket, Coinbase Pro, Zaif, DSX, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Crex24, Bit2C, Kucoin, QuadrigaCX, Coinrail, CryptoBridge, BitBay, ABCC, OTCBTC, Bleutrade, ZB.COM, Upbit, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Korbit, CoinTiger, WazirX, Mercado Bitcoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, bitFlyer, BitForex, Livecoin and Poloniex. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.