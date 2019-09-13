BitBay Price Hits $0.0035 (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, BitBay has traded up 95.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitBay has a market cap of $3.54 million and $30.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019561 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

