BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $90.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSTC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 60,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.17.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

