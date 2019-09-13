Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shares Sold by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) by 98.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,811,245 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in Biopharmx were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Biopharmx by 1,256.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 549,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 509,430 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 327,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $334,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biopharmx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

BPMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 5,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,474. Biopharmx Corp has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

