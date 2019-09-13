BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 10.3%

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.18, 107,453 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 39,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNGO. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 247.03% and a negative return on equity of 347.02%. Analysts predict that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

