BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.06

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $4.25. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 699 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

