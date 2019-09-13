Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Bigblu Broadband alerts:

BBB stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.74. Bigblu Broadband has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133 ($1.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.28.

In other Bigblu Broadband news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £10,018.08 ($13,090.40).

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.