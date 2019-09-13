Biffa’s (BIFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 264 ($3.45).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Biffa from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Biffa stock opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.80) on Monday. Biffa has a 52-week low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.25 million and a P/E ratio of 29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38.

In other Biffa news, insider Richard Pike acquired 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £19,926.15 ($26,037.04).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

