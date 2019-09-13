BidaskClub Upgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to “Sell”

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

MPAA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $310.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 73,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

