BidaskClub Lowers Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,425. Quotient has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $552.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,462.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 1.8% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 27.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

