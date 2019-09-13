BidaskClub Lowers Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OXFD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OXFD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $364.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 208.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

