BidaskClub Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.44.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 569,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,897. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $105.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,904,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

