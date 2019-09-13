BidaskClub Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. 1,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 1.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $6,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,707,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $103,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,188 shares in the company, valued at $978,207.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,454 shares of company stock worth $7,084,842. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.