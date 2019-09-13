BidaskClub Downgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Hold

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPWR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,328. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.29.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,240.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $119,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,094,000 after buying an additional 967,577 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 89.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,093,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 515,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SunPower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SunPower by 8.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.