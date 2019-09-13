BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BGC Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,685,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,229,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,974,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,563,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

