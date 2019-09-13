Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.53

Better Capital PCC Ltd (LON:BCAP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and traded as low as $48.50. Better Capital PCC shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.90. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

About Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

