Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €100.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €81.40 ($94.65) on Monday. Varta has a 12-month low of €24.30 ($28.26) and a 12-month high of €89.90 ($104.53). The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 98.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of €74.54 and a 200-day moving average of €52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.