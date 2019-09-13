BCE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,070 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,073% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 24,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,088. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $6,956,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BCE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 419,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 68,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BCE by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

