BCE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,070 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,073% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.
Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 24,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,088. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $6,956,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BCE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 419,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 68,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BCE by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.
