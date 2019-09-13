BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 149.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 285.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

BBT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.79. 5,640,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

