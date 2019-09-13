BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 16,903.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,576,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. BB&T has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BB&T will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

