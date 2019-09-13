Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €75.58 ($87.89).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMW. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BMW stock traded up €0.83 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €64.64 ($75.16). 2,105,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12 month high of €86.74 ($100.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

