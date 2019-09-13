Bathurst Resources Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:BRL)

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Bathurst Resources stock remained flat at $A$0.11 ($0.07) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,619 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.84 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.12. Bathurst Resources has a one year low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a one year high of A$0.14 ($0.10).
Bathurst Resources Company Profile
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bathurst Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bathurst Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.