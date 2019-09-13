Bathurst Resources Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:BRL)

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Bathurst Resources stock remained flat at $A$0.11 ($0.07) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,619 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.84 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.12. Bathurst Resources has a one year low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a one year high of A$0.14 ($0.10).

Get Bathurst Resources alerts:

Bathurst Resources Company Profile

Bathurst Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of coal in New Zealand. The company holds interests in the Canterbury Coal mine located in the west of Christchurch; Stockton mine located in the north of Westport; and Takitimu mine located in the Northwest of Invercargill.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bathurst Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bathurst Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.