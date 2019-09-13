Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Bata has traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $45,198.00 and approximately $580.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00664339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000757 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,501 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

