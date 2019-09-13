Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Barrett Business Services worth $33,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,279.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $467,317 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $88.04. 787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,878. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $643.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

