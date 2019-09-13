BankUnited Declares — Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,611. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $61,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

