Bank of America Raises Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $70.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.44.
Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $1,173,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,321,858 shares in the company, valued at $129,768,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $515,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,510 shares of company stock worth $11,238,841. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
