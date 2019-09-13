Bank of America Raises Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $70.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $1,173,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,321,858 shares in the company, valued at $129,768,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $515,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,510 shares of company stock worth $11,238,841. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

