Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

TBBK traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 18,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,031. The firm has a market cap of $544.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $10.87.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,787,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 64.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 73,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 906,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

