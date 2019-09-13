Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 387,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 725,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,382,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 709,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.