Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE:BCH opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.93 million. Research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $85,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 102.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

