Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.42 ($6.31).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

