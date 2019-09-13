Baker Hughes A GE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHGE)

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,550 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,739% compared to the typical daily volume of 628 put options.

Shares of BHGE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 365,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,419. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

