Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Shares Up 4%

Badger Daylighting Ltd (OTCMKTS:BADFF) shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.85, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

