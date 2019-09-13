B. Riley Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $132.90

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $132.50 to $132.90 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLD. TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded Royal Gold from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.93.

Royal Gold stock opened at $123.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.45.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 73.10%.

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $2,009,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Royal Gold by 375.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 77.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Royal Gold by 375.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

